Polavaram sub-contracts awrded to CM favourites, says Botcha

: The YSR Congress Party has charged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu with mortgaging the interests of the State to the Central government for his “selfish gain.”

Senior YSRC leader Botcha Satyanarayana on Wednesday alleged that the Chief Minister accepted the package announced by the Centre as he wanted to ensure that the contracts awarded in respect of the Polavaram project were not disturbed. The State was insisting on executing the project in spite of it being listed as national project as sub-contracts were awarded to people close to the Chief Minister without following procedures. “If not for serving the selfish interests of Mr. Naidu, why was the project given to the State government for execution?” he asked. After awarding sub-contracts for project works, the government was now harping on the construction of coffer dam. “The government should clarify its stand on project,” he said.