Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu called on Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan at the Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Mr. Naidu was closeted with the Governor for close to an hour. Though what transpired in the meeting is not known immediately, the discussions were reportedly centred on the latest political developments in the State, including the mounting pressure on the State Government for securing the Special Category Status as assured on the floor of Parliament.

The Chief Minister is reported to have explained about the salient features of the package announced by the Centre and the benefits it entailed. He briefed Mr. Narasimhan about the proceedings in the monsoon session of the legislature, including the ratification of the GST Bill and the obstructions created by the Opposition YSR Congress Party, besides the ongoing hearings of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal.

The meeting assumed significance in the light of the Governor’s visit to New Delhi. The Governor is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital around noon on Tuesday. He is expected to brief the Prime Minister about the recent developments in the State, including the agitation for Special Category Status as also the response to the special package announced by the Centre to Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Narasimhan is expected to meet Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh later in the afternoon.