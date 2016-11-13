Chief Minister and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday hinted at increasing the number of Assembly constituencies from 175 to 225, providing an opportunity for many new leaders to contest in the 2019 elections.

His statement assumed significance as many YSR Congress MLAs who had joined the TDP were worrying over their political future. The government had formally requested the Union government to look into the proposal while discussing the special package for the State. Mr. Naidu, who participated in the party’s Jana Chaitnya Yatra, held a brief meeting with party MLAs and senior leaders during lunch time.

Apart from making a passing remark over increase in the Assembly seats, Mr. Naidu told the leaders to concentrate on development of all places since Srikakulam would also get more constituencies in future.

CPI(M) leaders held

At present, Srikakulam has 10 Assembly constituencies. Patapatnam MLA of YSRC joined the TDP recently.

Meanwhile, several CPI(M) leaders and CITU activists were arrested when they tried to move towards Mr. Naidu’s Jana Chaitnya Yatra to register their protest over establishment of atomic power plant in the district.

The leaders, including D. Govinda Rao, Ch. Ammannaidu, N.V. Ramana, Adinarayana and Gowri Shankar were sent to Gara police station after being detained for a while.

Mr. Govinda Rao said Mr. Naidu had changed his stand over the atomic plant after coming to power.