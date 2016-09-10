YSR Congress president and Opposition leader says CM "backstabbed" five crore people for "his selfish ends."

YSR Congress president and Opposition leader Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has compromised on the State’s interest to wriggle out from the cash-for-vote episode in which his guilt was established.

He reiterated his demand that the Telugu Desam Party withdraw its Ministers from the Union Cabinet to mount pressure on the Centre to grant Special Category Status to the State.

Mr. Jagan said the recent climb down of the TDP on the special category status issue came after the special court for ACB offences directed for re-investigation of the cash-for-vote episode. “Mr. Naidu held discussions with the BJP leadership and the Central Government to wriggle out of the case and has mortgaged the interests of the State for protecting his personal interests,” he alleged. He faulted Mr. Naidu for his claims that it was prudent to take advantage of the benefits assured to the State and fight for the unfulfilled promises. “Any person in his post would have asked his party Ministers to quit the Union Cabinet and intensified the struggle to mount pressure on the Centre. But, Mr. Naidu did not do so as he had selfish interests,” he said.

"Backstabbed 5 crore people"

Alleging that the Chief Minister had “backstabbed” five crore people for his selfish ends, he said Mr. Naidu did not react even after the Centre had categorically said that the State would not be granted the coveted status. “The announcement on the package was made after Mr. Naidu vetted the draft prepared by the Union Finance Ministry and the package had nothing new in it,” he said. The construction of Polavaram project, bridging the revenue deficit and other assurances were made on the floor of Parliament. The Reorganisation Act makes mention of the international airports in the State and other infrastructure development projects. The Centre was, however, trying to search for excuses to deny the special status to the State. “There is no mention about the special category status in the report of the 14{+t}{+h}finance commission as is being claimed by these parties,” he said. There was no truth in the claims that the Centre had agreed to provide additional assistance as similar aid was being provided to 11 other States.

“The TDP is trying to dilute the bandh instead of conveying the aspirations of the people to the Centre,” he said.