BIRTHDAY WISHES:Andhra Pradesh Chief MinisterN. Chandrababu Naidu greeting Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on his birthday at Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on Friday.— Photo: by arrangement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is learnt to have briefed Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan about his State’s stand on handing over the blocks in the Secretariat that were earmarked for AP to the Telangana Government.

Mr. Naidu called on the Governor at Raj Bhavan Friday morning to greet him on his 70th birthday and was closeted with him for close to an hour.

Though what transpired between the two was not known immediately, Mr. Naidu, it is learnt, explained about the interaction he had with senior party leaders as well as ministers about the proposed handing over of the blocks allotted to AP in the Secretariat.

The issue assumes significance in the light of the request made by Telangana seeking the Governor’s help in taking over the blocks allotted to AP so that they could be dismantled paving the way for construction of a new Secretariat complex.

The Chief Minister and the Governor are also understood to have discussed about the bifurcation of the Schedule IX and X institutions for which a committee had been constituted.