Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu inspecting the working of a rain gun at Uppinesinapalli village in Dharmavaram constituency of Anantapur district on Friday. —PHOTO: R.V.S. PRASAD

Technology and innovation have made it possible, says the Chief Minister

: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday claimed victory over drought. The government had achieved it through use of technology and innovation in thought, he said.

Addressing a public meeting on the fourth and final day of his tour of Anantapur district at Uppinesinapalli which falls under the Dharmavaram Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu said the war on drought was won by the government with the help of dedicated officers and the cooperation extended by people.

“Today is the culmination of mission 1 of our operation to drive away drought. Almost 4 lakh acres has been given a protective wetting using rain guns. It is the first ever such innovative use of technology in tackling drought,” said Mr. Naidu even as he said that the government would continue to provide protective wettings as and when and where necessary across the State.

The Chief Minister said that from next year, he would ensure that not a single acre of crop was lost, thanks to the experience of this year.

“Drought would be driven away from the State forever by this government,” said a beaming Mr. Naidu, while strongly urging farmers to dig farm ponds. Mr. Naidu, who was scheduled to visit Uppinesinapalli village on the first day of his tour, eventually went to the village located next to a huge quarry hole in the ground filled with water.

He appreciated Dharmavaram TDP legislator Suryanarayana for his foresight in filling up the quarry hole, which he said, was supplying water to over 5,000 acres.