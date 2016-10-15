National » Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI, October 15, 2016
Updated: October 15, 2016 03:17 IST

Naidu catches officials off-guard at Tirupati

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expresses displeasure over an open drain in Tirupati on Friday. — Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu expresses displeasure over an open drain in Tirupati on Friday. — Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

The Chief Minister undertook an impromptu survey of residential colonies

: After a brief sojourn at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted surprise inspections in a few residential localities of Tirupati on Friday morning.

Interacting with residents of the Scavengers Colony during the first leg of his visit, Mr. Naidu enquired about the problems faced by them. He stressed on the need for removal of slum areas and promised to construct independent houses and apartments for those with and without lands respectively. In addition, Mr. Naidu directed officials to ensure drinking water supply in the area along with hygienic maintenance of the surroundings.

En route to other localities such as Jeevakona, Rajiv Nagar and Kranthi Nagar, Mr. Naidu made an unscheduled halt on the TUDA office road. He expressed displeasure over the unhygienic conditions in the area and also over the improper maintenance of the drains, which were clogged with waste material.

Orders fines

Warning the officials of serious action for such negligence, Mr. Naidu also directed the municipal authorities to levy fines on those failing to keep their surroundings clean.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said he would undertake more such visits. On welfare programmes, Mr. Naidu said proper implementation of schemes from Chandranna Bhima to pensions, would improve the livelihoods..

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Naidu catches officials off-guard at Tirupati

Minor girl fights against marriage

Wrangling over post rocks TDP in Guntur

Special council meeting soon to discuss MCR master plan

Open house at police stations today

30 red sanders logs recovered during cordon and search

104th Indian Science Congress from Jan. 3

Saripalli panchayat poll on Oct. 31

4 circuits planned in East Godavari to develop tourism

Innovation Day at Pullaiah college

Hyderabad

Sorojini Devi victims move court

Govt. nod for Rs.338.72-cr HUDCO loan

Afghanistan to open consulate in city

TREDA 3-day property show begins

SpiceJet to add three aircraft

Police crack Medchal girl murder mystery

Yacharam Balagram chief to be felicitated

Mission Bhagiratha set to be extended to 35 ULBs

Visakhapatnam

Road-widening in One Town likely to begin at last

Bank cashier walks into cheating gang’s trap

2 feared drowned; one rescued

7 injured as man goes on stabbing spree

Steel plant blast: Worker succumbs to burns

Vijayawada

‘BJP using border issue for poll gain in U.P.’

Fire Department to issue NOC online

Bakery chain ‘Just Bake’ comes to city

City’s garbage to be dumped at Pathapadu

GST: State wants administrative control over tax-payers

Ladies Circle members raise funds the fun way

“Centre upholds A.P.’s view on two TS projects”

Palle lashes out at YSRC chief

State eyes funds parked with banks

Follow protocol strictly: Assembly panel chairman


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

5-year-old raped, murdered

Suspect is 35-year-old relative who was entrusted with carrying the child to the village »