Naidu catches officials off-guard at Tirupati

The Chief Minister undertook an impromptu survey of residential colonies

: After a brief sojourn at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu conducted surprise inspections in a few residential localities of Tirupati on Friday morning.

Interacting with residents of the Scavengers Colony during the first leg of his visit, Mr. Naidu enquired about the problems faced by them. He stressed on the need for removal of slum areas and promised to construct independent houses and apartments for those with and without lands respectively. In addition, Mr. Naidu directed officials to ensure drinking water supply in the area along with hygienic maintenance of the surroundings.

En route to other localities such as Jeevakona, Rajiv Nagar and Kranthi Nagar, Mr. Naidu made an unscheduled halt on the TUDA office road. He expressed displeasure over the unhygienic conditions in the area and also over the improper maintenance of the drains, which were clogged with waste material.

Warning the officials of serious action for such negligence, Mr. Naidu also directed the municipal authorities to levy fines on those failing to keep their surroundings clean.

Later addressing the media, Mr. Naidu said he would undertake more such visits. On welfare programmes, Mr. Naidu said proper implementation of schemes from Chandranna Bhima to pensions, would improve the livelihoods..