Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and CII Vice-President Rakesh Bharti Mittal at a press conference in New Delhi on Thursday.— Photo: PTI

Meets several Union Ministers during his day-long visit to the national capital

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is here on a day-long visit in connection with the 12th FICCI Higher Education Summit and formal meetings with a few Union Ministers, paid a courtesy call on President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday evening.

Speaker of the A.P. Legislative Assembly Kodela Sivaprasada Rao and Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary were with him. Earlier, at a joint media conference with Union Minister of State for Commerce Nirmala Sitharaman, the Chief Minister announced that the 23rd edition of the Partnership Summit would be organised in Visakhapatnam on January 27 and 28. It would also feature the second edition of the Sunrise Andhra Investment Meet. In her comments, Ms. Sitharaman said the two-plus-year-old State was poised for “much economic activity” with logistics hub, corridors, ports and airports in the offing.

Mr. Naidu said the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion (DIPP), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India, in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and the Government of Andhra Pradesh was organising Partnership Summit-2017 for global and Indian industry to discuss “innovative policies and path-breaking strategies.”

A statement issued by the Andhra Bhavan said the theme for the summit was centered on ‘Partnership for sustained growth in an emerging global economic order’.

Mr. Naidu said during the 2016 Partnership Summit, the State had signed 328 MoUs with an investment commitment of Rs. 4,67,577 crore leading to employment generation of 9,58,896. The summit attracts 2,000 delegates every year with over 40 per cent participation from the overseas. Delegates from 51 countries are expected to be in Visakhapatnam for the summit. It will also host Trade and Economic Ministers of 24 countries and heads of multilateral organisations.