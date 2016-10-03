Sanitation should become part of State’s culture, says Chief Minister

Leaders having no individual toilets at home cannot contest local body polls and students motivating their parents to build toilets will get extra marks in examinations. Solid waste generated in smaller towns and villages will be converted into energy and compost manure, while technology will be employed to watch the sanitary conditions of a street, say, through CCTV system. These are some of the trailblazing steps announced by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to make sanitation a 'way of life'. In his words, sanitation should metamorphose from a mere slogan to become part of the State's culture.

At a glittering function here on Sunday, Mr. Naidu formally declared 110 towns and 1,368 Panchayats in the State as 'Open Defecation Free' (ODF), which is said to be the highest number in the country. Under 'Swachh Andhra Mission', the State's smaller version of the Union government's pet slogan 'Swachh Bharat', the government plans to construct 54 lakh toilets in rural areas in the next two years at the rate of over two lakh units per month. Mr. Naidu administered a pledge to the stakeholders, including the sarpanches, mayors, municipal chairpersons and MPP Presidents, to take the target in the right earnest and complete the task in time.

10 waste-to-energy plants

Dwelling on 'ODF Plus', Mr. Naidu highlighted the need to look beyond ODF and achieve total sanitation in terms of solid waste management, improved sewerage lines, storm water drains and pucca cement roads. He called it a 'golden opportunity' to the elected representatives to return the favour and win the hearts of the public. Mr. Naidu announced to build 10 waste-to-energy projects under the Public-Private-Partnership mode to benefit 53 municipalities and a number of villages, which would gobble up the solid waste and generate electricity. While MGNREGA workers will be involved in garbage collection, Mr. Naidu also hinted at roping in the DWCRA women in the project. Sewage water will be recycled and used for non-potable purposes like gardening.

Assembly Speaker K Sivaprasada Rao, who had launched a tirade against open defecation, called toilets a 'symbol of self-respect and health', adding, “The project's success hinges on motivating the public, constructing toilets and ensuring their continued usage.”

Ministers P. Narayana (Municipal Administration), K. Mrunalini (Rural Development and Sanitation), Ch. Ayyannapatrudu (Panchayat Raj), Bojjala Gopalakrishna Reddy (Environment and Forest), Chittoor MP N. Sivaprasad also attended.