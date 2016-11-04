Devotees offer puja at serpent mounds as part of the annual Nagula Chaviti festival celebrations at Nagendranagar in Nellore on Thursday.—PHOTO: K. RAVIKUMAR

Right from dawn, women make a beeline for the Subramanya Swamy temple at Rangarayudu Cheruvu

The devout thronged Subramanya Swamy temples and snake pits in the city and other places to offer worship to “Naga devata” on Nagula Chavithi on Thursday.

Right from dawn, women made a beeline to the Subramanya Swamy temple at Rangarayudu Cheruvu here, which houses a 250-year-old snake pit, to offer special prayers for health, wealth and prosperity.

The festival is celebrated on the fourth day after Deepavali Amavasya on the auspicious Karthika month as a thanksgiving by farmers for freeing their farms of rodent menace.

Transport Minister Sidda Raghava Rao and his wife Lakshmi Padmavati joined the large number of devotees in performing ‘Naga pooja’.

‘Kshreebhishekam’

Devouts believe that one could get rid of prolonged illness by worshipping the snake god. People also performed ‘ksheerabhishekam’ to tiny snake images in their homes to appease the snake god.

Nellore Staff Reporter adds: The annual ‘Nagula Chavithi’ celebrations were held amid enthusiastic participation by the devotees from all walks of life here in Nellore city.

Large numbers of devotees gathered at the high rise serpent mounds located at different places like Nagendranagar, Settigunta Road, Vedayapalem and other places from early morning hours.

Women came out in considerable numbers and jointly held the annual pujas at the mounds.

Some of them offered milk and lit up ‘sambrani’ among other things seeking blessings of the serpent god.

‘Pedda sesha vahanam’

Fervour marked the procession of ‘Pedda sesha vahanam’ at the famous hill temple of Lord Venkateswara in Tirumala, organised on Thursday as part of the Nagula Chavithi celebrations.

The processional deity of Lord Malayappa swamy mounted atop the seven hooded golden vahanam was taken around the through fares of the temple town in a grand procession.

Thousands of devotees witnessed the procession that lasted for about one hour.