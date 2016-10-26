Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy addressing the Yuvabheri in Kurnool on Tuesday.— PHOTO:U. SUBRAMANYAM

‘The issue will be on top of the YSRC agenda in next general elections’

YSR Congress MPs will stall the ensuing winter session of Parliament and tender resignations, if needed, to exert pressure on the Centre for special category status, Leader of the Opposition Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has said.

Special Category Status would be on top of the YSRC agenda in the 2019 general elections, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy said addressing the youth at Yuvabheri programme at the VJR Convention Centre near the Gooty bypass road here.

All the YSRC MPs would resign after the budget session and get re-elected with the SCS slogan, he said.

Special category can be achieved through concerted effort just as statehood for Telangana was achieved, he added.

The SCS was a ‘sanjeevini’ (panacea) for the State and the then Prime Minister announced it in Parliament on the eve of bifurcation, he recalled. As IT companies, pharmaceutical, manufacturing and other companies were located in and around Hyderabad, every educated youth had to inevitably go to the capital for employment.

When AP lost Hyderabad due to bifurcation, SCS was promised to compensate the loss so that all districts would develop on a par with Hyderabad, Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy asserted.

Accusing the BJP and the TDP of hoodwinking people, he said the YSRC would relentlessly agitate for the SCS, as it would fetch 90 per cent grants to the State, besides tax concessions.

The YSRC president promised to continue the fee reimbursement scheme without any pre-conditions, if the party gained power. He released a CD brought out by YSRC on SCS.

Ready to resign: Renuka

Kurnool MP Butta Renuka said she would quit as an MP when needed. While the people of the State demanded SCS, the ruling party settled for political mileage at the cost of the future of the State, she alleged.

Jyothsna, a B.Tech student, said Mr. Naidu had settled for a special package by mortgaging the SCS issue to wriggle himself out of the cash-for-vote scam. Another B. Tech student Sravani wondered if Mr. Chandrababu Naidu’s tours abroad had helped him get any foreign investment.

Another girl student said Mr. Naidu made tall claims of getting foreign investment of Rs. 4.67 lakh crores and generation of 10 lakh jobs, but no benefit had accrued so far. Former MP Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Panyam MLA Gauru Charitha Reddy, Nandikotkur MLA S. Aisaiah, PCC general secretary B.Y. Ramaiah, Kurnool constituency in-charge M.A. Hafeez Khan, an advocate Sankaraiah and other leaders were present.