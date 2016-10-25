The accused DP Ranga Rao is an MVI of the integrated check-post at Ichchapuram in Srikakulam district. Teams from the Central Investigation Unit of ACB conducted raids at three places simultaneously including the residence and office of Ranga Rao.The value of the documents and valuable seized was put at Rs.2 crore but the market value of the seized property was expected to be in the range of Rs.10 crore to Rs.15 crore.

A Motor Vehicle Inspector was booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Monday in a Disproportionate Assets case.

