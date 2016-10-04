The government is also considering a proposal to construct an iconic bridge at the project

The Andhra Pradesh government will be setting up a museum at the Polavaram project site. The government proposes to document every day work, data and photos, which would be exhibited at the museum. The government is also considering a proposal to construct an iconic bridge at the project.

The proposals came up for discussion at the virtual inspection of the project by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

Interacting with the officials, the Chief Minister said, “This is a historical journey and it needs to be documented. The government plans to set up a museum there.”

Responding to a suggestion, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to work out the details for constructing an iconic bridge. Mr. Naidu said the data about the daily work done should be uploaded into the computers by the end of the day not later than 9 p.m.