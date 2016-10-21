The police have arrested Khaja Noor Ahmed, 54, a senior assistant of Sarva Siksha Abhiyan in Kurnool DEO office, and his brother-in-law, Munna, on charges of conspiring to murder a teacher Pattla Sandhya Rani, 45, working in a school run by him and burying her in a dairy farm.

The Kurnool III Town police took the accused to the place of burial and with the help of an earthmover, exhumed the decomposed body from a 10-foot deep pit on the dairy farm premises belonging to Munna at Panchalingala in Kurnool mandal on Thursday in the presence of Kurnool Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna.

Noor Ahmed deceitfully made Sandhya Rani come from Kurnool to Allagadda and strangled her to death on October 7, took the body in a van and buried it in the dairy farm, police said.

The exhumed body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Police seized two cars used by the accused.