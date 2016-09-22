VISAKHAPATNAM: Almost about a month after a woman was brutally murdered allegedly by her lover at her residence in HB Colony, the MVP Police on Wednesday arrested the accused and sent him to remand. The police also recovered a knife and a sickle from his possession.

Donka Bhogamma and her daughter Rupa, natives of Ponduru, were residing in the HB Colony area for the last couple of years. Rupa, divorcee, had fallen in love with one L. Ramana, also native of the same village and a divorcee. Ramana eloped with Rupa to Vijayawada in the beginning of the year, but Rupa came back in May, to her mother, unable to bear Ramana’s torture. Bhogamma and her family members thereafter warned Ramana not to disturb Rupa.

On August 13, Ramana had come to Bhogamma’s house with a bag in which he carried a knife and a sickle. Ramana first stabbed Rupa with a knife and after she tried to run away, attacked her with the sickle and killed her on the spot. Later, he also attacked Bhogamma, who tried to stop him. She is still undergoing treatment in KGH. According to ACP (East Sub-Division) Annepu Narasimha Murthy, the police were on the lookout for Ramana, as Bhogamma had lodged a complaint and the neighbours had testified seeing Ramana chasing the victims with the sickle.