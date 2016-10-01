‘Malnutrition, alcoholism, unhygienic food habits resulting in its spread in tribal hamlets’

Severe malnutrition, chronic alcoholism, anaemia and unhygienic food habits of the tribal population have been resulting in the spread of Pedal edema , popularly known as swollen leg, in V.R. Puram and nearby hamlets, according to the Medical and Health Department.

In the last three weeks, 78 tribal people from the Agency area of East Godavari district complained of swelling in the leg and breathing problem. Five of them died, four in their habitat and one in the Government General Hospital in Kakinada while undergoing treatment. The patients are from four Agency mandals — V.R. Puram, Chintooru, Kunavaram, and Etapaka.

These mandals, which initially formed part of Bhadrachalam in Telangana, were merged in East Godavari district after the general elections to pave the way for the Polavaram irrigation project.

With the issue hitting the headlines, the district administration swung into action and implemented a multi-pronged action plan. It opened medical camps in the Agency areas, shifted people with symptoms of the disease to the GGH on a war-footing, conducted a door-to-door survey, and distributed relief to the family members of the patients.

“The survey covered 287 villages spread over four mandals. The heath record of 1.05 lakh residents has been compiled. In all, 15 cases of Pedal edema have been identified. This apart, 988 fever cases and 52 malaria cases have been identified,” says M. Pavan Kumar, Additional District Medical and Health Officer. Of the 73 patients admitted to the GGH, 48 had been discharged and 23 were undergoing treatment. While one patient succumbed to the disease, another absconded from the hospital. “It is difficult to retain the patients in the hospital. They complain of missing livelihood and seek early discharge,” says K.V.N. Chakradhara Babu, ITDA Project Director.

Relief measures

The ITDA, on its part, distributed an immediate relief of Rs. 10,000 to the family members of the deceased and food baskets, consisting of 10 kg of rice, two kg dal, and one kg oil and other nutritious items, to each of the patients. “Ragi powder, groundnut chakki , and fruits were also givento help the patients recover soon,” he points out. The area hospital at Rekhapalli was made functional and doctors and para-medical staff were appointed on a war-footing.

“The government should take the responsibility of distributing nutritious food to all the tribal families at least for a period for six months. Otherwise, how can they recover from anaemia and malnutrition?” asks Sunnam Rajaiah, MLA of Bhadrachalam.