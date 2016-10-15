Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham on Friday announced that he was going to launch a five-day ‘Satyagraha padayatra’ in East Godavari district from November 16.

Announcing this at a press conference at his residence in Kirlampudi, Mr. Padmanabham said that the yatra was to register his protest against the “inordinate delay” in the inclusion of Kapus in the list of BCs. Though the government agreed to complete the process by August, nothing happened, he said.

Raw deal alleged

“The government is deceiving the Kapus over the reservation issue and my yatra is to highlight the raw deal being meted out to the community,” he said, adding that the yatra would begin at Ravulapalem and conclude at Antarvedi.

Mr. Padmanabham said that he would wear a black badge while undertaking the padayatra and it would be completed in a peaceful manner. “The modalities are being worked out and those who wish to extend their support to the cause and register their protest against the inordinate delay in fulfilling the TDP’s poll promise can join the yatra,” Mr. Padmanabham said.

