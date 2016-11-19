Kapu leader and former minister Mudragada Padmanabham sought to know from the State government why he was placed under house arrest just for not taking permission for his Kapu satyagraha yatra.

In a three-page open letter on Friday, addressed to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, copies of which were released to the press in the evening here, Mr. Padmanabham asked Mr. Naidu why he was going ahead with his Jana Chaitanya Yatra without any permission, and why the issue of permissions did not come to the fore when Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy took out such padayatras.

“Why you are ill-treating Kapus and not giving permission to us to take out satyagraha yatra on the lines of other communities. You want to suppress our movement and are not giving permission,” he alleged.

He said that the would not bother on how many days he will be put under house arrest, and added that he would commence his padayatra whenever he and his JAC leaders get “freedom” from the government.

Mr. Padmanabham recalled that the TDP leaders had laid gravel path for padayatra of Mr. Naidu, and questioned the TDP on whose permission gravel paths were laid in the past. He asked the TDP on whether they paid for compensation for the damage of the roads.

The Kapu leader questioned the government on deploying police forces from other State, CCTV cameras, drones and video cameras to put halt to satyagraha yatra, which is intended to be peaceful.