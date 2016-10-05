To intensify the struggle in phases; holds parleys with community leaders

Kapu leader and former MP Mudragada Padmanabham is gearing up for intensification of the agitation in support of inclusion of Kapu community in backward classes, in phases.

Mr. Padmanabham is convinced that it will be a long struggle for the community to ensure implementation of the promise made by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to provide reservations to Kapus and leaving the agitation at this juncture will mean that the demand will be put in cold storage forever. Mr. Padmanabham is here to hold parleys with senior members from the community like Dasari Narayana Rao on the course of action that should be adopted to mount pressure on the government to include Kapus in the BCs list.

He said that the government had, no doubt, constituted the BC Commission headed by Justice K.L. Manjunath to study the issue of inclusion of Kapus in the BC list. “The Commission should have completed its work and submitted a report to the government by the end of August. Thereafter, the report was expected to be sent to the Central government for including in the IX schedule of the Constitution,” he recalled.

But the Commission did not commence its work until recently and there were apprehensions that it might delay the proceedings on one pretext or the other. “That is why we have convened a meeting of the elders from all the 13 districts in Rajamahendravaram recently where suggestions were elicited from them. The exercise has been to take suggestions from the community and finalise an action plan in consultation with community elders to take the struggle forward for mounting pressure on the government to concede the demand it made in its election manifesto,” he told The Hindu .

Mr. Padmanabham said the manner in which the Chief Minister was viewing the issue was not proper. “We are aware that this is going to be a long drawn struggle, but we are not going to leave it at that.”