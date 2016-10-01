As part of the Dasara celebrations to be held for 11 days from Saturday, ‘Mrityunjaya Homam’ will be performed seeking the welfare of the soldiers protecting the borders and their family members at the Sree Peetham here. “The Indian Army is doing a commendable job at the Kashmir region and the fight against Pakistan is the need of the hour. On behalf of Sree Peetham, we are seeking divine blessings for our soldiers and going to perform special rituals during the Dasara,” said Swami Paripoornananda, head of the organisation, at a press conference here on Friday.

He said the terror forces were spreading venom not only against India but also against the Hindu dharma. “Terrorist leaders and their supporters are leaving no stone unturned to defame Hindu dharma. At this juncture, the fight against terror will certainly protect the Hindu dharma, besides protecting the nation from the evil forces,” he said, adding that devotees could participate in all the religious events conducted in Sree Peetham without buying any entry tickets.

The seer, who returned from a U.S. tour, highlighted the need for conducting detailed studies on Indian customs and practices. “The scientists in the U.S. have recently found that turmeric had the powers of anti-septic along with many other good qualities. They are making medicines by using turmeric as the main ingredient. Against this background, there is a need to conduct research on our customs and practices.” Highlighting the benefits of indigenous cow, he said the Americans were planning to import the cows of Indian origin, as the Jersey cows were suffering mad cow and other diseases. “We are launching Gogramam in our ashram premises on Vijayadasami day,” he said.