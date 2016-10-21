MPs T.G. Venkatesh and Butta Renuka leading a mega cycle rally on the eve of Police Commemoration Day in Kurnool on Thursday.— PHOTO: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh, Kurnool MP Butta Renuka, Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy and former MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy joined Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna and police personnel in a 20-km-long mega cycle rally from the outdoor stadium in Kurnool on the eve of the Police Commemoration Day on Thursday.

The police forces were rendering yeoman services in safeguarding the country and maintaining internal security and law and order, the Rajya Sabha member said. Lauding the police for involving leaders in the Commemoration Day events, Mr. Venkatesh said it would help forge a rapport between the police and the people.

The MP told police officials to install more closed circuit cameras in Kurnool city and regulate traffic effectively. Ms. Renuka paid homage to police martyrs and said the rally would help create awareness.