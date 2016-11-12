Panchayat Raj Employees Association has submitted a memorandum to Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu seeking his intervention into the issue of promotions to mandal parishad development officers (MPDOs).

A delegation led by the association’s State unit general secretary K.N.V. Prasada Rao called on the Minister here during the latter’s recent visit and brought to his notice the long-pending problem. The MPDOs were appointed 20 years ago when the Telugu Desam Party was in rule.

Since then, they were not getting any promotions, as the higher cadre had not been created by the government. Going by their seniority, though they were drawing more salaries than the Revenue Divisional Officers, the MPDOs were forced to work under the RDO. Though the government promised to create a hierarchy, nothing had been done so far, the delegation submitted to the Minister and sought his help to resolve the issue. Speaking to the media, Mr. Rao said that Mr. Ramakrishnudu responded positively. He exuded confidence that their grievance would be addressed very soon.