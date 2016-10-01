A motorcyclist, Gaddam Chinna Nagaraju, 30, fell into a stream after hitting a culvert and drowned at Parumanchala in Jupadu Bungalow mandal in Kurnool district on Friday.

The body of Nagaraju, belonging to Cherukucherla village in Midthur mandal, with the helmet intact, was retrieved from the water by Muchumarri police. He was identified with the help of the Aadhaar card in his pocket and his wife Sivarajamma was informed about the mishap. Muchumarri police registered a case.

Labourer run over

In another mishap, a daily wage earner Dachepalle Mahabub Subhani, 28, was fatally knocked down by a car near Venkayapalli in Kallur mandal in Kurnool district on Thursday night.

Subhani was crossing the road when he was run over by a speeding car, police said. Subhani, of Gullapalli in Nagarakallu mandal in Guntur district, migrated to Kurnool district in search of work a couple of months ago. He is survived by wife Hussain Bi and daughter Munni.