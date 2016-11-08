Stating that the World Bank complemented Andhra Pradesh for being in the fourth position in the country with regard to industrial development, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on Monday said that the government was focusing more on infrastructure development so that more and more investors would come here to establish their industrial units.

Along with Home Minister N. Chinarajappa, Mr. Ramakrishnudu participated in ‘Jana Chaitanya Yatra’ in Peddapuram. He said that despite shortage of funds, the government was not compromising on implementing the welfare programmes. “We have already waived the agriculture loans as per our poll promise and now we are on the job of relieving the members of women self-help groups from the debt trap,” he said, adding that the Opposition was levelling baseless allegations, as it its very existence was at question as a result of the schemes being implemented by the government.

Opposition leader Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy has no right to criticise the government.

Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

State Finance Minister