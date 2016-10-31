Police busted a money circulation racket and arrested five persons near Palukuru arch in Banaganapalli mandal of Kurnool district on Saturday.

The accused were trying to flee with the money collected from 394 persons when they were nabbed by the police.

On a tip-off, police arrested Garripalli Kanaka Raju, 32, Pallapu Sivaramakrishna, 33, Chakali Peddaiah, 26, Yerragonda Chennakrishna, 42, and Jootla Nagaraju, 35, all of Palukuru.

The police seized Rs. 4.15 lakh, agreement papers, accounts registers, monthly collection books, receipt books and household goods from them.

Nandivargam police registered a case under Section 420 of IPC and Sections 4 and 5 of the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Scheme (Banning) Act, 1978, against the arrested.

Garripalli Kanaka Raju, a native of Narasapuram in Siddipet mandal in Telangana, migrated to Palukuru four years ago and worked in a petrol pump.

He started Sai Mitra Home Needs in February last year and collected Rs. 999 per month from 300 persons in a nine-month scheme and gave them prizes, electronic gadgets, furniture and household goods by draw of lots, Superintendent of Police A. Ravikrishna told the media in Kurnool.

He later started two more schemes and through agents collected Rs. 17.84 lakh from 394 members of Palukuru and nearby villages and tried to flee with the amount, the SP said.

Mr. Ravikrishna urged people not to join such schemes and alert police if anyone operated such schemes.

He lauded Nandyal DSP Y. Harinath Reddy, Panyam circle inspector Parthasarathi Reddy, sub-inspector Narendra Kumar Reddy and staff for nabbing the accused.

The accused collected about Rs 18 lakh from 394 persons in the name of various schemes