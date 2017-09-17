Modi’s election promises remain on paper, says Narayana

more-in

CPI national secretary K. Narayana on Saturday flayed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to keep his election promises even after a lapse of three years.

Mr. Narayana, along with party State secretary K. Ramakrishna and former MLC J. Wilson, released a book titled ‘Moodella Modi Bhandaram’ that summarises the “failures” of the NDA Government and its initiatives in the last three years.

Black money

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Narayana said communal riots and financial anarchy had become the order of the day after the NDA came to power.

“Despite making a promise, Mr. Modi is not ready to bring back the black money stashed in the Swiss bank or expose the 500 tax evaders brought to light by the Panama papers. But this government is readily exposing the names of farmers who fail to repay loans.”

“Mr. Modi also took a U-turn on the GST and nuclear power. Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan, in his book, revealed that he had recommended criminal prosecution against 16 corporate companies, including a few in Andhra Pradesh, but the government did not respond so far. It was only Mr. Modi’s luck that people did not revolt against demonetisation that was an utter failure. Banks converted the black money into white through the exercise while the poor remain affected even today,” Mr. Narayana charged. Mr. Ramakrishna said the party would organise a month-long campaign, exposing the flaws of the Union Government.

He said the campaign would also highlight the laxity of the Centre in fulfilling the promises made during electioneering.

Railway zone

He said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu himself was worried about lack of funds for building the capital city and filling the gaps in the State budget. Also, the Union Government failed to sanction the railway zone with Visakhapatnam as headquarters and a steel factory in Kadapa as promised.

“While claiming that there are no funds for the development of States, the Centre is preparing to spend ₹1.25 lakh crore for a bullet train between Mumbai and Gujarat. This apart, the promises made by the former Prime Minister are being deliberately ignored,” he said.