Students of Spring Dale Public School enact a scene from the United Nations at their campus in Tirupati on Monday.—Photo: K.V. POORNACHANDRA KUMAR

Dressed in impressive costumes depicting representatives from various countries, students of Spring Dale Public School enacted a ‘Mock United Nations’ programme at their campus, here on Monday. The event conducted to spread awareness on the prevailing situation across the world sought to recreate how global leaders interact over contemporary issues. Speaking to The Hindu, Spring Dale Public School correspondent K.S. Vasu opined that hosting such events would enable the students to carry out research on global issues such as global warming, climate change etc., and also develop their communication skills.

The students held an elaborate debate pondering and discussing on the topics. They enacted the roles of UN Secretary General, representatives from Permanent Members and others. Principal K.R. Anuradha Gopal, head mistress V. Prameela Krishnan, A.O. K. Chandrasekhar, PRO T. Sambasiva Reddy, teachers and students took part.