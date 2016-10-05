Ringing of the burglar alarm at the Sapthagiri Grameena Bank branch at Varadaiahpalem mandal headquarters in the early hours of Tuesday created a flutter.

People who heard the alarm bell close to dawn thought that burglars had entered the bank premises. When they rushed to the bank and surrounded it, they found that there was no attempt to break into the bank and the lock was intact. The bank manager, who received the alert SMS on his mobile, too rushed to the bank, and, on opening the doors, he found that everything was normal.

The officials told the curious public that a technical problem in the alarm bell led to the situation.

The Varadaiahpalem police said it was a mock drill by the bank authorities to check the functioning of the alarm system.