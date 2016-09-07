10,000 students to be trained in developing Android apps, says official

A national workshop on ‘Google Android Developer Fundamentals’ by the A.P. State Skill Development Corporation began at the Vasireddy Venkatadri Institute of Technology (VVIT), Nambur, on Tuesday. Senior programme managers from Google India were present.

APSSDC Chief Executive Officer Ghanta Subba Rao said that mobile technology would see revolutionary changes in the coming days. He claimed that 85 per cent of mobile phones in India worked on the Android operating system developed by Google.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had initiated a programme to train the engineering graduates in making socially useful Android apps, he said, adding that faculty members from more than 100 engineering colleges would be trained in the workshop.

Mr. Rao said that 10,000 students would be trained in developing Android apps. Of the 70,000 students trained by the Corporation, 7,000 had been placed in different companies.

Siemens Center to begin operations

A Siemens Center of Excellence, one of six centres in the State, would soon begin operations on the VVIT campus, he said.

VVIT Chairman Vasireddy Vidya Sagar said that students would be provided all the opportunities to innovate.

Pious Saraswat, Program Manager, Google India, said his company believed that India had a dynamic talent pool and been developing different programmes to tap the talent.