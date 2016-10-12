The United Teachers’ Federation has announced its support to A. Ajay Sarma, general secretary of Uttarandhra Abhivruddhi Vedika, for the MLC (Graduate Constituency) post, the election for which is due in February/March when the term of MLC M.V.S. Sarma will end.

The PCC has already named Yedla Adi Raju as its candidate, and he has already begun electioneering in the three North Andhra districts. The enrolment of those who graduated prior to November 1, 2013, as voters is on till November 5. Fresh enrolment of graduates is necessitated following the Election Commission’s decision to scrap the old list of voters, Vijay Gowri, UTF State co-president.