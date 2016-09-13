MLC and Rayalaseema Abhivrudhi Vedika convenor M. Geyanand asserted on Monday that he would go on a 30-hour hunger strike at Ambedkar circle in Kadapa on September 14 demanding establishment of steel plant in Kadapa.

All the political parties must come forward and take part in the struggle for an integrated steel plant in Kadapa, Dr. Geyanand told the media here. The BJP and the TDP governments made no efforts to set up the steel plant, despite being promised in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

The Steel Authority of India had announced availability of raw material for setting up a steel factory with a production capacity of five million tonnes. Activists of the four Rayalaseema districts would take part in the hunger strike slated from 10 a.m. on September 14 to 5 p.m. on September 15.