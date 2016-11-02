Armed Reserve constable Vikram Kumar Reddy, 23, who is serving as gunman of Badvel MLA T. Jayaramulu, allegedly attempted suicide by hanging himself in his house in NGO Colony in Kadapa town on Tuesday.

Vikram was residing along with friends in a house in Kadapa. His roommates found him hanging and took him to a nearby hospital. On the advice of doctors, the constable was rushed to Christian Medical College hospital at Vellore in Tamil Nadu, according to police.

Police suspected that he attempted suicide owing to personal problems. Chinna Chowk police registered a case.