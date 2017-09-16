MLA launches fast for shifting of liquor shops

more-in

YSR Congress Party MLA Rachamallu Prasada Reddy launched a 24-hour hunger strike near Thogata Veera Kalyana Mantapam at Proddatur demanding shifting of five liquor shops from the residential areas on Rameswaram road and Vasanthapet at Proddatur of Kadapa district on Saturday.

Stating that drunken persons were creating a nuisance in the area causing fear among women, the MLA questioned how five liquor shops were permitted close to schools and temples in Rameswaram. YSRCP leaders P. Bhaskar, Prathap, Pavan, Narayana Reddy, municipal councillors Murali and Gaibusa and local residents extended their support to the MLA.