A 26-year-old youth, Neelam Surendra, of Utukur in Chintakommadinne mandal of Kadapa district, who was reported missing since he left home for writing the police constable selection test on November 5, was found dead in the bedroom on the first floor of a house in Prakashnagar at Kadapa on Saturday, according to Chinna Chowk police.

On a complaint lodged by the youth’s father Neelam Pitchanna, a search was launched for Surendra, who passed MBA and was searching for a job, police said. On telephonic information, Chinna Chowk police and the family members of the deceased went to the house in Kadapa and found him lay dead. Chinna Chowk sub-inspector Yogendra said a case of suspicious death was registered.