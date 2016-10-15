A 16-year-old girl, who was keen on continuing her studies, was married to a 22-year-old man by her parents against her wishes in remote Gottipadu village near Kanigiri town in Prakasam district two months back.

Determined to continue her studies, the girl refused to live with her husband, who works in a cool drinks shop in Nellore. Her mother tried in vain to persuade her.

“I pleaded with my parents to send me to a junior college. But they did not listen,” said the girl, with 6.5 Grade Point Average in the SSC , with moistened eyes at the Bala Sadan here, where she was put on the orders of the Prakasam District Child Welfare Committee.

She studied at a model school in Lingasamudram while staying with her grandparents.