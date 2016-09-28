A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old youth in the early hours of Tuesday in Amalpuram town. According to the police, Koppanathi Satish committed the offence on the 15-year-old girl around 4.30 a.m. when her mother along with other neighbours went outside for sweeping of roads. When the girl raised an alarm, some passersby and others tried to catch the accused, but he gave them a slip.

The police came to the spot and shifted the victim to area hospital. Police registered a case and the accused is at large.