A minor fire broke out at the boondi manufacturing kitchen outside the main temple complex of Lord Venkateswara here on Monday evening. Around 4.30 p.m.. for a short while, the complex remained partially engulfed in the smoke that emerged from one of the giant-sized ovens inside the kitchen.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Reacting swiftly, the kitchen staff not only deployed the extinguishers but also sprayed water in their effort to douse the fire even before the fire tenders reached the spot.

The mishap took place when flames abruptly erupted from one of the elephantine ovens inside the complex and leapt along the walls owing to the accumulation of ghee deposits.

Talking to The Hindu, Deputy EO (Temple) Mr. Ramarao said the fire was of a minor nature and no damage was reported. There was no interruption in the production of boondi – the main ingredient in the making of laddus.

It is for the second time that a fire is being reported at the kitchen in less than five months.