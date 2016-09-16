: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has made it clear that Ministers, Secretaries and the section officers should work from the same premises.

Mr. Naidu, who was inspecting the various blocks at the Interim Government Complex, was surprised when informed that some Ministers had preferred to have their offices in blocks different from their Secretaries and sections.

Delhi model

“I want the Delhi model of Secretariat where the entire department, the Minister, Secretaries and the section staff are in one block. The Ministers should relocate and move into same blocks,’’ the CM said.

However, that would not be an easy task since each floor has been designed to have offices of three Ministers. Vaastu has also played a major role and Ministers have chosen to have their offices in the south west direction. The sections with offices of Principal Secretaries are at the far end of the complex.