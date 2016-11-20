Municipal Administration Minister P. Narayana on Saturday said that Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham was not sincere in ensuring the development of the community and his agitations were clearly intended at gaining political mileage.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narayana said that Mr. Padmanabham was hand-in-glove with YSRC president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy in the launch of the agitation.

“After the TDP lost power in 2004, three Congress Chief Ministers ruled the State. But none provided the right support to the commissions earlier. It is the TDP that constituted the Manjunath commission with a view to ensuring justice to the Kapus,” he said