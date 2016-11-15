Directs action against Health & Medical Infrastructure Corp. EE for lapses

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas on Monday assured release of Rs. 120 crore soon for the proposed State Cancer Hospital at Kurnool.

The Minister inspected the cardio-thoracic and gynaecological wings in the general hospital here and enquired with patients about the treatment being given to them. He promised to direct District Collector Ch. Vijayamohan to release Rs. 12 crore from the surplus funds of NTR Vaidya Seva within the next three days for the development of the hospital.

Head of Cardiothoracic Surgery C. Prabhakar Reddy and Head of Cardiology P. Chandrasekhar apprised the Minister of the need to post technical staff and nurses for the cardiothoracic department, which was opened a few months ago. He assured to direct the District Collector to appoint the requisite staff.

Expressing discontent at the engineering department, he directed action against A.P. Health and Medical Infrastructure Corporation executive engineer Uma Maheswar and demolition of the old surgical block in the hospital premises.

Dr. Srinivas instructed the concerned to undertake repairs to the out-patient block in the super speciality hospital. Nearly 3,000 outpatients were being examined in the hospital every day, he said. Kurnool Medical College principal G.S. Ramgopal sought allotment of Rs. 30 crore for construction of hostel buildings in Kurnool.

Diabetes walk

Earlier, the Health Minister flagged off a diabetes awareness walk from the Kurnool Medical College to Konda Reddy Fort, on World Diabetes Day. Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh, Kurnool MLA S.V. Mohan Reddy, Kurnool general hospital superintendent J. Veeraswamy, medical college principal G.S. Ramgopal, endocrinologist Srinivasulu, doctors and nurses took part in it.

The Health Minister also inaugurated the 49th National Library Week celebrations in Kurnool. Mr. T.G. Venkatesh, Mr. S.V. Mohan Reddy, MLC M. Sudhakar Babu, Grandhalaya Samstha chairman G. Dhana Reddy and others took part.