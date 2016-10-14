Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas inaugurating the room meant for attendants of patients at Government General Hospital in Chittoor on Thursday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Health Minister Kamineni Srinivas on Thursday said that clinical attachment of government hospitals with the private sector was to extend best medical attention to the poor without charging a single rupee from them.

He said that foolproof Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) would guide the mutual policies, and there would absolutely be no scope for any irregularities or misapprehensions.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Srinivas said that the Central and State governments laid emphasis on developing government hospitals in association with the private sector by ushering in good terms between medical, paramedical, faculty and patients.

Referring to the Government General Hospital here, the Minister said that its bed strength would be increased from 470 to 650 soon. The hospital had been leased to the Apollo Hospitals under clinical attachment.

The Minister said that a five-member committee of government officials would govern the hospital’s maintenance, and 19 medical and surgical divisions would be formed in the hospital. The Apollo Hospital would take care of infrastructure, medical and paramedical staff.

“Based on the success at the GGH, the clinical attachment mode would be implemented in eight more government hospitals,” he said. He clarified that patients without white ration card were also eligible for treatment in government hospitals.

The Minister inspected various wards in the hospital.

Later, Mr. Srinivas paid a visit to the Public Health Centre at Bommasamudram.

MP N. Sivaprasad, MLA D.A. Satyaprabha, and senior medical officials were present.