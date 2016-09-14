Closure of units, lack of employment and medical facilities the main reasons

Several villages in Srikakulam district wore a deserted look, thanks to migration of villagers in search of livelihood in the cities like Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai. Many houses are in a dilapidated condition as a majority of the villagers had not visited their houses even once in a year. The situation is pathetic in the Uddanam region where people left their homes with the fear of kidney diseases. Lack of jobs and medical facilities has forced many people to leave their villages.

Villages such as Korlam, Gollapur, Uppalam, Jinkibhadra, Deleswram, Jillumada, Borivanka, Jagati, Karapadu, Manikyapuram and others stand testimony to the problem of migration. At least 75 per cent of people in villages left for other places in the last few years.

It is estimated that over 5.45 lakh people out of 27 lakh in Srikakulam district migrated to other regions. With the closure of industries, many workers left for other places. Now, it is the turn of the farmers and agriculture labourers to migrate to other areas following failure of crops this year due to scanty rainfall. Repeated assurances by officials to provide them jobs under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme have remained only on the paper

“For the name sake and voter list, we are connected with the district. The fact is that we could not come to our villages once in a year. That is why the houses were in a dilapidated condition. There are no takers for houses even on nominal rent,” says J.S. Naidu, a villager of Gollagandi.