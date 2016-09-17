Job opportunities for students of metallurgical engineering are aplenty in steel plants, if only they keep abreast with the changes, said K. Vidyasagar Rao, General Manager of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Speaking on the first day of the two-day national workshop on ‘Fatigue, Fracture and Creep of Materials (NWFFCM-2016),’ organised by the Department of Metallurgy, JNTU (K) College of Engineering here on Friday, Mr. Rao said that participating in a workshop of this nature would help students learn more about their core subject. Ramesh Chandra, joint secretary of Indian Institute of Metals, Visakhapatnam Chapter, and JNTU(K) CE principal V. Srinivasulu spoke.