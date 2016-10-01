They did not respond to the plight of the victim for two days

Women and Child Development Department Project Director S. Lakshmi on Friday served memos to field officials of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) of Punganur cluster in connection with the gang-rape of a 25-year-old epileptic patient by two auto-drivers on Monday night.

The Project Director expressed anguish at the field staff not responding to the plight of the rape victim till Thursday evening, though the incident surfaced on Tuesday morning. Shockingly, some ICDS staff had even posed for photographs with the victim at the Punganur government hospital on Thursday. The woman, who was loitering at the busy Gokul Circle for several days, was reportedly taken away by the two auto-drivers and after outraging her modesty at a forest location between Punganur and Chowdepalle mandals, was brought back and left at the circle on Tuesday morning. The Punganur police shifted the case to Chowdepalle on Wednesday.

Still in shock

Ms. Lakshmi told The Hindu that the victim was given shelter at a private charity home in Chittoor town, and after completing formalities, she would be shifted to the Government Home at Anantapur. “She is still in shock and her mental condition is unstable. We are trying to identify her whereabouts, before arranging her rehabilitation at Anantapur,” the official said.

The Chowdepalle police had not arrested anyone till Friday evening.