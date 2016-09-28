: Mee Seva service centre operators selected in Prakasam district during 2015 staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Tuesday demanding that they be entrusted with all the Mee Seva services to help them overcome losses.

The agitators came in a procession to the Church centre and raised slogans in support of their demands. The operators were upset that except for collection of payments for electricity bills and for making mobile phone recharge top-ups they were not given other Mee Seva services. They were incurring losses by running Mee Seva centres as their commission was a mere 0.8 pc for the two services, they explained, adding that their counterparts in other districts were entrusted with other Mee Seva services as well.