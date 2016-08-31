The State government’s ‘Mee Intiki-Mee Bhoomi’ programme, held in two phases across the State, has acknowledged and uploaded 72,35,409 petitions via the Webland portal, according to Deputy Chief Minister K.E. Krishnamurthy.

Interacting with mediapersons here on Tuesday, Mr. Krishnamurthy said that use of technology would reform the Revenue Department and improve its image among people by bringing in a sense of transparency, besides improving their services. “There has been a good response to the ‘Mee Intiki-Mee Bhoomi’ programme and several issues were solved in the process. In addition to this, we are also taking steps to resolve the remaining 2,64,409 petitions by organising special workshops at the field-level, to be attended by revenue, stamps and registration, survey, agriculture and bank officials,” he added.

Addressing a few concerns over the Webland portal, Mr. Krishnamurthy said a nodal officer at the Sub-Collector level would be appointed to ensure 100 per cent grievance redress.

“Any discrepancies can be reported via Mee Bhoomi website and the nodal officer will take necessary action,” he said.

Mr. Krishnamurthy also said that the State government would soon be introducing a biometric system for officials from the Tehsildar-level, to check corruption in land-related issues across the government agencies. “This decision has been taken to address the recent complaints over instances of corruption by a few employees in the Revenue Department, who reportedly were misusing the details available from the Webland portal. It will certainly dissuade such employees and from our side stringent action will be taken,” he asserted.

Additional MROs

to be appointed

The State government will also be appointing an additional Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) under the post of MRO 2, to reduce the work burden. A total of 670 vehicles have also been sanctioned for the officials.

Tirupati Sub Collector Himanshu Shukla, Tirupati Tehsildars P. Venkateswarlu (Urban) and Kiran Kumar (Rural), Chandragiri Tehsildar Chandramohan and others took part.

