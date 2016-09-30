Medical tourism potential still untapped: Board member

India has the potential to emerge as a key tourism destination in the areas of medical and wellness, Dr. M. Venkaiah, the newly-nominated member of the Medical and Wellness Tourism Promotion Board, has opined.

Dr. Venkaiah, who has won national recognition in population control by performing 98,000 laparoscopic surgeries on women, observed that low-cost medical facilities are the nation's strength which can be showcased to woo patients from abroad.

''We will come out with suggestions to promote India as a medical tourism destination in a big way and the niche medical fields the country can pay attention to,” said Dr.Venkaiah, who has pioneered and popularised the “double-puncture laparoscopy” technique in the State.

The Union Tourism Ministry had constituted the Board with an initial corpus of Rs. 2 crore for the purpose, Mr. Venkaiah, Assistant Professor of surgery at the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences here, explained while talking to The Hindu here.

Stree Sakthi award

Dr. Venkaiah is the only man to win the Stree Sakthi award instituted in the name of Rani Rudrama Devi by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry for empowering women who had been shying away from undergoing conventional tubectomy surgery which required longer stay in hospital.

