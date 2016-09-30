National » Andhra Pradesh

ONGOLE, September 30, 2016
Updated: September 30, 2016 05:41 IST

Medical tourism potential still untapped: Board member

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Dr. M.Venkaiah, Assistant Professor at RIMS, Ongole.
Dr. M.Venkaiah, Assistant Professor at RIMS, Ongole.

India has the potential to emerge as a key tourism destination in the areas of medical and wellness, Dr. M. Venkaiah, the newly-nominated member of the Medical and Wellness Tourism Promotion Board, has opined.

Dr. Venkaiah, who has won national recognition in population control by performing 98,000 laparoscopic surgeries on women, observed that low-cost medical facilities are the nation's strength which can be showcased to woo patients from abroad.

''We will come out with suggestions to promote India as a medical tourism destination in a big way and the niche medical fields the country can pay attention to,” said Dr.Venkaiah, who has pioneered and popularised the “double-puncture laparoscopy” technique in the State.

The Union Tourism Ministry had constituted the Board with an initial corpus of Rs. 2 crore for the purpose, Mr. Venkaiah, Assistant Professor of surgery at the prestigious Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences here, explained while talking to The Hindu here.

Stree Sakthi award

Dr. Venkaiah is the only man to win the Stree Sakthi award instituted in the name of Rani Rudrama Devi by the Union Women and Child Development Ministry for empowering women who had been shying away from undergoing conventional tubectomy surgery which required longer stay in hospital.

Dr. M. Venkaiah has been nominated member of the Medical and Wellness Tourism Promotion Board

More In: Andhra Pradesh | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

AP Secretariat employees finally arrive in new capital

Now Unique Identity Number for milch cattle in Andhra Pradesh

Museum likely at Polavaram project site

Where passion, extra-marital affairs extract a heavy price

Urban A.P., Gujarat makes ‘clean’ sweep

GCC counter inaugurated

Naidu aims beyond ODF at total sanitation

Wi-Fi launched at SVU

Crackdown on liquor shops

MGNREGS funding influenced by voting pattern, says study

Hyderabad

NRSA to help State assess irrigation tanks capacity

Telangana puts rain damage at Rs.2,202 cr; seeks Centre’s aid

‘Erstwhile AP govt. used Nayeem against Telangana proponents’

MGNREGS funding influenced by voting pattern, says study

Darbar shift to improve AP tax revenues

What makes the cut?

Rama Kanavemira: Beyond stereotypes

Celebrating 7 decades

Visakhapatnam

Where passion, extra-marital affairs extract a heavy price

City declared ODF

Spinning wheel catches the eye at Gandhi jayanti fete

Keeping tradition alive

Infertility cases on the rise in city, say experts

Vijayawada

Insects in laddu prasadam at Durga temple create flutter

State pays rich tributes to apostle of non-violence

Dynamic fares proving to be too costly for travelling public

ANR’s birth anniversary celebrated

NSIC building up data bank on MSMEs

Improving standards of sports is the need of the hour, says Minister

Telephone Adalat on Oct.21

Insects in laddus at Durga temple create flutter

Chandranna Bima is a boon for poor workers: Chief Minister

Vivaan, 66 villas project, to come up at Poranki


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Andhra Pradesh

AP Secretariat employees finally arrive in new capital

2-day weekend, superfast train to Hyderabad and hostel facility to make shift to Amaravati easier »