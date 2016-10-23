Police registered a case of medical negligence against doctor of a nursing home under the One Town Police Station limits here on Saturday. The issue has come to light after a gap of five months.

When contacted the I-Town PS, SI Venkata Rao said that following a complaint by Perumalla Jagadish, husband of the victim, the police registered a case of medical negligence against gynaecologist Subhadra of Archana Bhaskar Nursing Home in the town and began investigation.

According to the SI, Perumalla Navyasri of J. K. Pore (Odisha) was admitted to the nursing home for delivery on May 21. She was operated on the following day and delivered a female child. While undergoing treatment for the C-Section at the nursing home, the woman complained of pain in her abdomen.

The doctor, however, cajoled her stating that it was common after the delivery. And she was discharged from the nursing home after eight days.

The woman frequented the nursing home time and again with the same complaint.

Recently, the gynaecologist suggested scanning and found a lump in the victim’s stomach and suggested re-operation.

Mr. Jagadish, however, visited Dr. Dwarapureddi Ram Mohan at Parvathipuram and got the operation done once again.

Dr. Ram Mohan found the lump as a piece of bandage in her stomach and removed it.

Dr. Subhadra was not available on her mobile.

She reportedly left for Parvathipuram to call on tshe patient.