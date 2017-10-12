MBA student attempts suicide at Secretariat

more-in

A 24-year-old woman allegedly attempted suicide by consuming sleeping pills at the Secretariat on Wednesday. She was rushed to a private hospital at Mangalagiri and her condition is said to be stable.

According to sources, the victim, a native of Madanapalle in Chittoor district, who is pursuing MBA, reportedly fell in love with a boy of Vizianagaram district. Alleging that the boy had ditched her, she submitted a petition at the Chief Minister’s Office, seeking justice.

After coming out from the Secretariat, the woman consumed pills and fell unconscious at the parking lot. “When the security personnel informed us, we rushed her to a hospital, and alerted the family members. She is recovering,” said Thullur Circle Inspector U. Sudhakar Rao.