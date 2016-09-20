The Machilipatnam Area Development Authority (MADA) on Monday issued a notification to acquire over 33,000 acres of land for the Machilipatnam port and industrial corridor through Land Pooling Scheme (LPS).

MADA Vice-Chairman Gandham Chandrudu told The Hindu that above 5,500 acres of land would be spared for developing the deep sea port. Nearly 14,500 acres of land belongs to private owners and farmers, while rest of the land belongs to the State government and assigned land.

The Land Pooling Scheme has been adopted by the MADA as per the Machilipatnam Area Development Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation & Implementation) Rules 2016. The total land is in Machilipatnam and Pedana mandals of Krishna district. “We have issued the LPS notification on Monday and it will be communicated to all the stakeholders and land owners on Tuesday through various means of communication,” said Mr. Chandrudu.